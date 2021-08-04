Missouri families are getting discounts for back-to-school items

JASPER COUNTY, MO – Missouri families are getting discounts on back-to-school items.

Friday kicks off Missouri’s tax free weekend, which means shoppers won’t have to pay a state sales tax on certain items.

Back-to-school items like clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items will be tax free.

This upcoming weekend, Webb City and Lamar will also not collect city sales tax on items, while Joplin, Carl Junction, and Carthage will.

The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.