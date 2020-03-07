SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Before the Spring season begins, gardeners and homeowners should think about cleaning up around their fruit trees.

The University of Missouri Extension says the beginning of March is the optimal time to prune fruit trees.

That means you should trim away any damaged or diseased branches or sprouts near the base of the trunk.

Make sure to thin out overgrown areas of a bush or tree and cut back some of last year’s growth.

Fruit trees that have not been pruned are more susceptible to diseases or structural damage.

And there’s also consequences for pruning fruit trees too early.

Robert Balek, University of Missouri Extension Horticulture Field Specialist, said, “If fruit trees are pruned in earlier or mid winter, excessive cold spells can damage fruit trees.”

The University of Missouri Extension offers Master Gardeners Classes and Workshops throughout the Spring and Summer.

An Apple Grafting Class will be March 18th at the Carthage Extension Office.

If you’re interested in attending one of these classes, contact the Extension at 417-358-2158