Missouri extends License plate, Driver license and Registration expiration’s to help with social distancing at DMVs in response to Covid-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In an attempt to cut down on congestion at the DMV and practice social distancing, the Missouri Department of Revenue is extending expiration dates on several licenses.

The extensions will apply for license plates, driver licenses, nondriver licenses, noncommercial instruction permits and motor vehicle registrations set to expire anytime within the months of March or April, according to a statement from the governor’s office. It also applies for those needing a vehicle safety and emission inspection.

Those who have expiring licenses will be given two-month extensions. Owners will be allowed to continue driving on Missouri roadways without penalty until they can apply for renewal.

Extensions for driver licenses, nondriver licenses and noncommercial instruction permits applies for those where the date falls between March 1 and April 30, allowing 60 days from the day it expired.

This order does not waive the mandatory retesting requirement for persons who have allowed their license to expire for more than 184 days, according to the statement.

This comes at the same time that Gov. Mike Parson announced an order limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

