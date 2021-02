MISSOURI — Some Missouri health agencies have more leeway to recruit extra help giving covid-19 shots.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services will now allow retired health care providers to administer the vaccines. The rule revisions also allow out-of-state health care providers to give the shots in Missouri.

Department Director Dr. Randall Williams says the decision comes after seeing a need around the state. Adding this will help increase a quote, “all hands on deck approach.”