Missouri Education Funding to See Biggest Cut in Latest State Budget Restrictions

MISSOURI– Governor Mike Parson announces Monday more budget cuts have been made as a result of COVID-19.

This round effects:

Office of Administration

Department of Corrections

Department of Health and Senior Services

Department of Social Services

Higher Education

Elementary and Secondary Education

This round of cuts will save the state $209 million by the end of June.

“I’ve always been a strong supporter of education, these were extremely difficult decisions that I never thought I would have to make in just a short few months.” MO Gov. Mike Parson

The state will be restricting $41 million from higher education, for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education they’ll restrict $131 million. This includes restricting $123 million from the foundation formula.

The Governor made sure to point out, every district across the state will feel the impact, including charter schools.

We’ve reached out to Joplin Schools to see how this will impact the district and when.