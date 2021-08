JOPLIN, MO – A petition drive to put a Missouri gas tax increase before voters is over.

The group Americans for Prosperity, Missouri planned to ask residents to overturn the 12.5 cent increase at the polls.

But it’s abandoned the petition drive to get the question on the ballot.

State lawmakers approved the increase during the 2021 session, with Governor Mike Parson signing off on it last month.

Drivers will start paying an extra 2.5 cents in October.