JOPLIN, Mo. -- As we showed you last week, the roof on the resident's building of Souls Harbor in Joplin is in the process of being replaced. And the project won't be a financial drain on the homeless ministry, thanks in part, to our story.

The pricetag for the new roof -- $33,000. The story, which aired on KSN and KODE, jogged the memory of an employee at an area bank, who then called Souls Harbor.