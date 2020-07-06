Missouri Department of Labor giving important reminders

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Labor is reminding unemployed workers that work search activities resume this week.

Beginning Monday, unemployed workers that wish to continue to receive unemployment benefits will be required to perform work search activities.

The requirement had been previously lifted for those that had filed a coronavirus related unemployment claim.

Failure to complete work search activities may result in the termination of benefits.

There will be two virtual job fairs on July 22 and August 5.

For more information on how to sign up, click here. Jobs.Mo.Gov/seeker-virtual-job-fair-registration