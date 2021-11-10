Missouri Department of Conservation requiring hunters in certain zones to have deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Firearm deer season starts this weekend in Missouri and officials are making sure hunters know about Chronic Wasting Disease.

Since 2012, the Missouri Department of Conservation says 206 positive cases have been identified out of over 150,000 deer tested. McDonald, Barry and Cedar Counties are in the CWD management zone– meaning it is required that hunters have their deer sampled this weekend.

Every hunter will be notified if their deer tests positive for CWD.

“We encourage everybody to be safe. Opening weekend statewide, there’s probably going to be more than 400,000 hunters out in the wood. It’s a big time for a lot of Missourians. This is a season they look forward to all year, but never let that excitement overrule good judgment,” said Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist, Missouri Department of Conservation.

Deer that have been tested for Chronic Wasting Disease can be taken to a processor and donated to the “Share The Harvest” program to provide venison to those in need.