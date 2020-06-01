Missouri Department of Conservation provides updates for upcoming deer hunting season

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation updates which handguns can be used for the alternative methods portion of the fall deer hunting season.

Under wildlife code, alternative methods for hunting now include muzzleloaders and archery methods, as well as crossbows, atlatl, handgun, and air powered firearms 40-caliber or larger.

Rifles and shotguns are not allowed during this time.

The change does not prohibit the use of an AR-15 pistol.

Alternative methods season runs from December 26, 2020 to January 5, 2021.