Missouri Department of Conservation offers online permit auto-renewal service

Renewing hunting, fishing, and trapping permits in Missouri just got a little easier.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is now offering an online permit auto-renewal service. This voluntary service allows permit buyers to automatically renew their permits before the start of the next season or permit year. No additional fees are associated with this service and auto-renewal will automatically charge permit buyers for their enrolled permits. To enroll, you’ll need a valid email address and credit card, then look for the “Manage your Account” feature on the MDC website.