Missouri Department of Conservation encourages residents to keep turtles safe

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging drivers to be cautious and watch out for turtles.

This time of year, box turtles emerge from their burrows in search of food and mates, and are at risk of being hit by cars.

With vehicles being one of the leading causes of the turtles decline, conservationists want you to be aware and slow down if you see a turtle on the road.

If you have to remove them from traffic, do so gently.

They also encourage leaving turtles in the wild, so they can live a long life.