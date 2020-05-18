Missouri Department of Conservation announces dates for fishing and hunting

Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding hunters and anglers that squirrel and black bass season opens May 23, the Saturday before Memorial Day.

Anglers may catch and keep black bass such as largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted/kentucky bass from May 23 through February 28, 2021 in most streams south of the Missouri River.

The open season on eastern gray and fox squirrels runs May 23 through February 15, 2021.

Allowed methods are shotguns, rifles, and other legal firearm methods, as well as archery equipment and slingshots.

The daily limit for hunting and trapping is 10 and the possession limit is 20.

For more information on bass fishing permits, click here.

For more information on squirrel hunting permits and regulations, click here.