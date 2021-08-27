Missouri Department of Conservation adds dogs to its workforce

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has added to its workforce.

The new hires don’t work for much — and they don’t wear uniforms — per se, but they are vital.

New K-9 officers are on duty. One of whom is Officer Astro — who’s been assigned to southwest Missouri.

“And we got five new dogs and they’re stationed throughout the state with their handlers and they can be deployed at any time for our type of work,” said Corporal Tyler Green, Mo. Dept., of Conservation.

“He tracks human scent, or like the disturbance of vegetation, but mostly human scent, he does article searches which is say somebody throws a fire arm on us or the sheriff’s department needs help finding something someone has discarded, this animal, he tracks the human scent on that item,” said Corporal Susan Swem, Mo. Dept., of Conservation Dog Handler

Swem says she and Astro trained for 9-weeks before going out in the field.