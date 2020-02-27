Missouri considering voter ID measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Wednesday the Missouri house gave initial approval to a voter photo ID measure.

It would require Missourians to show a valid, state photo ID before their vote counts.

Supporters say it’s a way to ensure voter integrity.

Opponents say the proposed legislation would do more harm than good.

The push to require a photo ID comes from the Republican majority.

They say it’s what their constituents want and point to a 2016 vote by Missourians as proof.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment requiring a photo ID to vote.

But the Missouri Supreme Court found the way that law was written to be unconstitutional.

Lawmakers are making another attempt at passing voter photo ID legislation.

State Rep. John Simmons (R-Washington), said, “Its very concerning to me and it should be to you that the Mo Supreme Court has flouted the clear intent of the people of Missouri when it comes to the common sense expectation that people show a photo form of id when voting.”

During testimony before the house elections and elected officials committee on Wednesday opponents raised concerns.

Some say requiring a photo ID disproportionately affects poor individuals because they are less likely to have the means to renew or obtain a photo ID.

Jeanette Mott Oxford, Empower Missouri, said, “It does water down the votes of persons of color because they are especially likely not to be able to renew their license on time. Because they have higher poverty rate in our state, three times higher.”

Some committee members took exception to that argument saying the state covers the costs for anyone without the means to obtain a state photo ID.

State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, (R-Hallsville), said, “So there is no excuse and when we hear the color of your skin and how much is in your bank accounts as excuses, that just doesn’t cut it. Everyone can do it.”

Representatives from the NAACP and the ACLU testified against the bill believing it would keep some eligible voters away from the polls.

Denise Lieberman, Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, said, “We should be very disturbed at the notion of stripping away our fundamental rights away from Missouri citizens.”

Under the proposed legislation a voter who fails to show a valid photo ID could still cast a provisional ballot.

Opponents have concerns about how that process would work.