Missouri considering prescription drug monitoring program

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Missouri continues to be the only state in the union without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

But lawmakers are renewing the effort to change that.

State lawmakers are hoping its a change to Missouri law.

If approved, it would build on a system many local pharmacies are already using.

Chad Isaacs, Stone’s Corner Pharmacy, said, “We report our data to the monitoring system so it can be compiled with other data to be able to keep track.”

That’s the case throughout Joplin, and Jasper County as well as Newton, McDonald and Vernon Counties.

Each chose to implement a prescription drug monitoring program, or PDMP, without waiting on the state.

“Any tool you have is just valuable – just one other thing to make it easier to help people do the right thing, to help us do the right thing.”

Currently 87% of Missouri patients are covered by cities and counties choosing to use a PDMP.

That could move to 100 as state lawmakers debate a statewide requirement.

State Representative Lane Roberts supports the measure – to cut down on access to opiates and meth precursor drugs.

And he believes a statewide PDMP could also cut down on other issues related to drug abuse.

“The number of marriages that failed, the domestic violence, the child neglect, the child abuse, and then the long term illnesses.”

A prescription drug monitoring program is an digital database that keeps track of medications prescribed throughout the state, and opponents worry that information could be abused.

“The current legislation that I support actually includes provisions to protect that privacy which is critical.”

The state house voted first round approval of House Bill 1693 last week and is expected to vote again early this week.

If that’s approved, it would go to the state senate for consideration.

Similar measures have failed in the senate in past years – so that could be the deciding factor for 2020.