Missouri considering changes to age at which someone can be tried as an adult

News

by: Emily Manley

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI — Missouri lawmakers are considering changing the age that juvenile offenders can be charged as an adult.

A house committee is debating moving the youngest age up from the current minimum of 12.

It’s part of a state special session about violent crime.

It’s a change the senate has also discussed… Although that version would raise the age to 14.

Mo. Sen. Bill White, R, said, “Moves the bottom age to 16 for all cases – and then has a mandatory hearing for the crimes against persons of murder, rape, you know violent individual crimes.”

State numbers show that it is rare to see a juvenile offender under the age of 16 certified for trial as an adult.

In 2015, there were three 15-year olds, 23 16-year olds, and 25 17-year old certified for adult court in Missouri.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories