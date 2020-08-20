Missouri considering changes to age at which someone can be tried as an adult

MISSOURI — Missouri lawmakers are considering changing the age that juvenile offenders can be charged as an adult.

A house committee is debating moving the youngest age up from the current minimum of 12.

It’s part of a state special session about violent crime.

It’s a change the senate has also discussed… Although that version would raise the age to 14.

Mo. Sen. Bill White, R, said, “Moves the bottom age to 16 for all cases – and then has a mandatory hearing for the crimes against persons of murder, rape, you know violent individual crimes.”

State numbers show that it is rare to see a juvenile offender under the age of 16 certified for trial as an adult.

In 2015, there were three 15-year olds, 23 16-year olds, and 25 17-year old certified for adult court in Missouri.