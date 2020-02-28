Missouri company to receive $9.5 million for rural broadband expansion

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri company will get millions of dollars to help expand rural broadband access.

The Federal Communications Commission chose Wisper Internet Service Provider for the second phase of its Connect America Fund.

Wisper will receive $9.5 million from the FCC over the next ten years.

Their broadband expansion efforts will address areas in Jasper County and Barry County – along with four more counties around the state.

The agency is handing out more than $1.5 billion nationwide for improvements in 45 states.