Missouri changing how landowner hunting permits are given

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation is changing the process by which land owners hunt on their own properties.

In the past, hunters were on the honor system when they claimed to own the portion of land they were hunting on.

But that practice is changing.

MDC’s Francis Skalicky says hunters will now have to go onto a registry to receive their deer and turkey hunting permits.

“And you will have to go online or you can do it in paper form and fill out what you own and how many acres and it’s gonna be an electronic registry that then when you ask for a land owner permit you don’t buy one, you get one, when you ask for a land owner permit you will they will check you on the registry and will say yes you do own that much,” said Skalicky.

Another change is the number of acres someone has to own in order to receive a permit.

The old minimum was 5 acres — now, it’s 25 acres.