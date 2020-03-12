Missouri Career Center hosts part-time job fair

JOPLIN, Mo. — An event in Joplin targets people specifically looking for part-time work.

The part time job fair was held Wednesday at the Missouri Career Center.

A handful of companies showcased their positions available, including CFI — one of the area’s largest employers.

CFI reps were on-hand to provide information to part-time job seekers.

John Millner, CFI Shop Manager, said, “I definitely want to get people in to CFI because I’ve been there twenty five years and I know what a good company it is and you know so anytime I can come out and help us get more people in to help them out and help us out, you know I want to be a part of that.”

The part-time job fair is the first of its kind for the career center.

