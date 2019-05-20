Missouri camp benefited by fundraiser in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. - Residents gather to support the construction of a $1.6 million worship center for the Maranatha Bible Camp.

Grace Lanes in Carthage hosted the camp located in Everton, Missouri as they raised funds for their Make It Better campaign.

The worship center is 16,000 square feet.

The new additions will include a basement, so campers can stay safe during inclement weather.

There will also be room for three new classrooms and office space as well as a new auditorium which can seat up to 400 people.

Penny Cox of Maranatha Bible Camp says, "When the camp was first built on these camp grounds. [Construction] began in 1988 and 89 the founders of the camp had a dream our multi-purpose building would have a dedicated worship center. We in this generation get to fulfill the dreams of those folks way back then when they started that."

Construction has begun and is almost complete with the $680,000 the camp has raised .

They need an additional $100,000 to complete their goal of filling the building with essentials.

If you are interested in helping them, visit http://maranathabiblecamp.org/home

