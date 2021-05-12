Missouri bill increasing gas tax heads to Gov. Parson for approval

MISSOURI — Missouri drivers could soon be paying more to hit the road.

State lawmakers have approved Senate Bill 262, a measure that would increase the gas tax 12 and a half cents over the next five years. The bill would also create a task force to look at the impact of electric vehicles on gas taxes.

Drivers would have the option of saving receipts and applying for a rebate of the tax increase. The new tax is expected to net about $500 million a year for transportation projects.

MO Sen. Bill White, R, said, “We need more funding for our roads. We haven’t done a gas tax increase in a long, long time and we have the 7th most amount of roads for any state in the nation.”

The measure still requires the governor’s signature to become law.