Missouri bill approved in House would create tougher penalties on fentanyl distribution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — A bill approved by the Missouri House on May 12 will create tougher penalties related to fentanyl distribution and manufacturing.

Critics of the legislation say the bill will lead to more prisons, but the bill’s sponsor says it would keep dangerous criminals off the streets.

Penalties would also be enhanced for violent crimes by the bill.

A representative from Ballwin, Shamed Dogan, says he saw in a fiscal note that the bill’s sponsor believes the state should be building new prisons.

According to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Nick Schroer (R-O’Fallon), fiscal notes are not always accurate predictions and doesn’t believe the state would need to build more prisons.

Senate approval is still required before the bill can go before the governor’s desk.