Missouri Bicentennial Art on display

An art exhibit 200 years in the making is now on display in Joplin. This year marks the 200th birthday for the state of Missouri.

In honor of the milestone, the “Missouri Art Now: A Bicentennial Celebration” is now on display in the main gallery of the “Spiva Center for the Arts. It’s a traveling exhibit of contemporary art – and celebrates the wide array of different styles from artists all over the state. That includes ones from right here in the four states.

Susan Adams, Interim Exec. Director, Spiva Center For the Arts says, “Sara Sireo who is from Neosho, Jane Henning who’s from here at Spiva and lives in Joplin, Jim Jackson lives here in Joplin, Steve Doerr has some wood turning here, and Lori Marble has a painting.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public – and will remain on display through July 17th.