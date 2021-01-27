Missouri behind in reimbursing local jails housing state prisoners

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A recent report says the state of Missouri is tens of millions of dollars behind in paying local jails to house state prisoners.

Sgt. Mitchel Mauller, Jasper Co. Jail, said, “Your medical, your shelter, your food, your safety. Everything that comes with that.”

Running a jail isn’t necessarily easy or cheap.

“You’ve got regular maintenance on the building, any facility: your lights, your electric, your gas.”

And according to a recent state report, funding issues aren’t helping.

Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser, said, “We’re not getting reimbursed at near the rate we’re accumulating debt.”

The state of Missouri is supposed to reimburse local jails $22.58 a day for housing a state inmate. But in reality, Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser says the costs average closer to $49. And the state doesn’t always have the funding to pay even the lower amount, leading to growing debt.

“The counties are understandably upset about that. You know for Jasper County, it’s $700,000. For Greene County, they’re over a million and a half.”

A recent report from the Missouri State Auditor says in 2020 alone counties subsidized $41 million in jail costs. About a year ago, Governor Mike Parson started working with county Sheriffs to pay jails, which ran into a major roadblock.

“Had a plan to get a chunk of that paid – that was a week before the covid crisis hit and that has since gone by the wayside.”

But Kaiser points out that combined with increased costs with Medicaid expansion, that may not change any time soon.

“I think it’s going to be a tough year to correct that.”