SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Missouri State Auditor releases her annual report on tax rates and what counties are worth.

Jasper County is nearing the two billion dollar mark for assessed valuation, moving from $1.7 billion last year to $1.8 in 2020.

Newton and Barton Counties also increased, with new totals of $924 million and $195 million. But assessments are down slightly in McDonald and Vernon Counties, with 2020 totals adding up to $271 million and $265 million.