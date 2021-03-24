Missouri Auditor looking to get back to regular audits in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Auditor wants to get regular audits in McDonald County back on track. Nicole Galloway’s office conducted an audit in back 2016, which produced a fair rating for the county.

Another one was supposed to take place last year, but was pushed back due to the pandemic and the presidential election. The McDonald County Clerk’s Office has already begun work on the process, which could take up to three months.

Kimberly Bell, McDonald County Clerk, said, “It’s a good way to make sure the office holders and elected officials are doing what they’re supposed to and it’s a good way for our communities to know we are doing the right thing.”

The county should receive audit results by late July.