Missouri attorney general sues China, others over COVID for second time

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing the Chinese government for a second time over its role in the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after the first attempt ended with what Schmitt’s office calls months of stonewalling from the Chinese government and its frivolous objection to the suit.

In April 2020, Schmitt filed a suit against the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party, and others for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic. As required by law, Schmitt’s office went through The Hague Convention to file the suit which requires the participation of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In February of 2021, Chinese officials objected to service under Article 13 of the Hague Convention. Schmitt’s office filed for an alternative service which a federal district court granted earlier this month.

The court ordered that Schmitt’s office can serve the three defendants by email. Schmitt can also serve the People’s Republic of China and its subdivisions through diplomatic channels. The State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs will handle the service.

Schmitt sent President Joe Biden and the State Department a letter urging the State Department to waive the consular fees of $2,275 per defendant in serving the suit. You can read the letter here.

Those entities are: the People’s Republic of China, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Emergency Management of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, the People’s Government of Hubei Province, and the People’s Government of Wuhan City.