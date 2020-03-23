Closings
There are currently 30 active closings. Click for more details.

Missouri Attorney General launches form to report price gouging

News

by: KPLR

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of KPLR

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri attorney general is making it easier to report coronavirus related price gouging. Attorney General Eric Schmitt has already received dozens of complaints.

The form will allow consumers to find answers to price gouging-specific questions and makes it easier for the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team to track the complaints.

In a release sent out this afternoon, Schmitt says, “Monitoring and combating price gouging in Missouri is one of our top priorities moving forward, and we want to make it as easy as possible for Missourians to report what they’re seeing in their communities.”

You can also report price gouging at the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222. You can find a link to the form by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories