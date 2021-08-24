Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit, challenging school mask mandates

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Attorney General is challenging school mask mandates in court.
Republican Eric Schmitt filed the class action lawsuit, specifically naming the school district, school board and superintendent of Columbia, Missouri.
The case cites quote “that children are at an extremely low risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, that children are at a low risk for spreading COVID-19, that masks fail to provide adequate protection against COVID-19 in children, and that masks are detrimental to the development of young children.”