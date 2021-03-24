Missouri Attorney General announces bid for U.S. Senate

MISSOURI — Missouri’s Attorney General announces he’s running for the U.S. Senate.

Republican Eric Schmitt will campaign for the seat currently held by Roy Blunt. Blunt announced earlier this month that he will not run for re-election in 2022. Schmitt was re-elected as Missouri’s top attorney last year.

He will face former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens in a primary challenge. Greitens announced his candidacy earlier this week. Schmitt says he plans to quote “preserve conservative policies” and will focus on border security, the second amendment and economic regulations.

He says he will continue to sue the Biden Administration when he deems necessary — something he has already done multiple times.