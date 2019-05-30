News

Missouri lawmakers approve funding increase for education budget

Posted: May 30, 2019 01:43 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 01:43 PM CDT

MISSOURI - Missouri lawmakers approve an increase in funding for K-12 and higher education in the 2020 state budget.

The School Foundation Formula is fully funded for the third year in a row. That includes nearly $6.3 billion dollars for elementary and secondary education. Plus, a $10-million increase for school transportation. Higher education is also allocated more than $1.3 billion.

For the first time in a decade, funding for four-year colleges and universities is increasing. In the current plan, students who came to the U.S. as illegal minors will not be eligible for in-state-tuition.

Governor Parson now has the coming weeks to consider which line items to sign or veto before the fiscal year starts on July 1st.

