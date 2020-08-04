Missouri and Kansas to decide primary races Tuesday

FOUR STATE AREA — Four States voters will decide a long list of primary races at the ballot box tomorrow.

Missouri residents will decide nominees for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General.

As well as amendment two which would expand the state Medicaid program.

Polls will be open from six a.m. To seven p.m.

In Kansas, there’s a hotly contested U.S. Senate seat and a congressional race to decide who advances to the November ballot.

Polling places are open from seven a.m. To seven p.m.

We’ll have the latest results Tuesday night.