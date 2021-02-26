Missouri and Kansas rank high in distracted driving

FOUR STATE AREA — Missouri and Kansas rank in the top-10 of a list that highlights distracted drivers across the nation.

It’s according to statistics gathered by the website, Whistleout.com. The numbers are based on a combination of a state’s number of distracted driving fatalities and a national survey measuring the percentage of time drivers were observed using their cell phones while behind the wheel.

As for the least distracted side of things – Oklahoma is pretty much right in the middle, while Arkansas ranks number-one.