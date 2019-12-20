Missouri and Joplin Area Chambers set sights on 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Chamber releases its 2020 legislative goals.

The Missouri Chamber wants to focus on the workforce, healthcare, and transportation.

But the Joplin Area Chamber is has goals of its’ own.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, said, “We’re a service organization. we’re directly trying to improve the quality of life here in the business climate for our small businesses.”

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is looking ahead to 2020.

“A couple of things that we’re trying to do here is simply just get more state resources this direction.”

The Missouri State Chamber released their 2020 legislative agenda

“The Missouri Chamber is a political organization that presents a different set of businesses and their priorities.”

The State Chamber’s goals include: bettering the workforce, healthcare solutions, transportation infrastructure, and strengthening the tech industry.

“When there is legislative priorities, there’s new bills being filled that affect directly small businesses in Joplin, we activate, we work with our local state reps to address those concerns.

Teeter says, they have their own goals for 2020.

“Fully funding Missouri Technology Corporation which actually funds several incubators across the state including our Joe Newman Innovation Center.

The chamber will focus on issues that directly impact the area.

We’re hoping to work with this year’s legislature and our delegation to get Missouri Southern funding for that downtown campus.

The possibility of new infrastructure is also on the list of goals for the new year.

“We are also interested in enabling legislation that allow for the citizens of Joplin to eventually vote for a hotel tax increase, that could fund possibly a convention center or a sports complex.”