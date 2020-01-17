Missouri American Water to replace more than three miles of piping in 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri American Water is taking on several projects this year.

The company is currently wrapping up a two-month 800 foot pipe replacement project.

In 2020, they plan on replacing approximately 20,000 feet of piping, which is a little more than 3 miles worth.

Crews say when that’s compared to the size of the whole system, that seems minor, but it’s important to identify areas to increase fire protection, decrease main-breaks, and where the infrastructure is oldest.

Christie Barnhart, External Affairs Manager, Missouri American Water, said, “This pipe is very old, it dates back to the early 1900’s and a lot of our customers in Joplin don’t realize first of all that we have over 520 miles of water main in the water system here in town and a lot of those pipes are for lack of a better description, old. They date back to the early 1900’s and need to be replaced.”

Barhart says she wants people to understand, when they pay their water bill, they are contributing to the upkeep of local infrastructure, allowing them to maintain reliable service.