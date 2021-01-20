Missouri American Water requests rate hike

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Some Southwest Missouri water customers could be seeing a jump in their monthly bill.

The Missouri American Water Company has requested a rate increase. A Joplin customer using 4,000 gallons a month would pay about six dollars more. The Public Service Commission will be conducting rate hearings online.

Comments from Joplin customers will be heard at noon on Friday, January 29th. You must register ahead of time to make a comment.

https://psc.mo.gov/WaterSewer/MEDIA_REMINDER_PSC_to_Hold_Local_Public_Hearings_in_Missouri_American_Water_Rate_Cases–pr-21-97