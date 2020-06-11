SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Missouri American Water provides grants to two Southwest Missouri non profits.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Missouri will receive $2,500 and Bright Futures Joplin will receive $1,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters says they will use the money for their Summer Brain Gain program along with additional educational opportunities.

Bright Futures Joplin says they will use the money for at-home learning packets for parents as teachers families, supply kits for kindergartners and first graders, and additional food distribution.

The grant money came from the American Water Charitable Foundation, which provided $300,000 for grants across American Water’s 16 regulated state operations.