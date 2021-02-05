Missouri American Water gives tips to prepare to extreme cold

MISSOURI — As temperatures are expected to drop in the coming days, Missouri American Water is reminding homeowners to take steps to prevent frozen pipes and other issues around your home.

They suggest allowing a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing, consider collecting the water for later use and opening cabinet doors to expose pipes. In the event, pipes freeze, you should shut off the water immediately and don’t attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off.

Apply heat to the frozen pipe by warming the air around it. Once pipes thaw, water should be turned on slowly, and check the pipes for cracks and leaks.