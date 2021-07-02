Missouri American Water Company may replace water meters and automated features in Purcell

PURCELL, MO – Voters in a Jasper County town will decide whether or not to sell the town’s water system next month.

The city of Purcell is asking residents to hand over both the water and wastewater utilities to the Missouri American Water Company.

In exchange, they would be paid $200,000 for the systems.

Missouri American has already been working with Purcell on an emergency basis since February.

The system had fallen out of compliance, issues that have since been corrected.

If the issue is approved, Missouri American plans to replace all the water meters and add a significant number of automated features to the system.

Voters will decide the issue on August 3rd.