Missouri American Water Company files request for rate hike with Missouri Public Service Commission

JOPLIN, Mo. — Your water bill could be going up.

Missouri American Water Company has filed a request for a rate hike with the Missouri Public Service Commission.

If approved, it would cost a customer using 4,000 gallons an extra six dollars per month.

The company lists investments including $920 million in water system improvements and $30 million in sewer system improvements since 2018.

That addressed the replacement of aging pipelines and upgrades to treatment plants, storage tanks, wells and pumping stations.

