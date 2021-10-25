Missouri American Water advises homeowners to winterize pipes to prevent freezing in the coming months

JOPLIN, Mo. — October will soon be over, and winter is just around the corner, which means it’s time to prepare for frozen pipes.

Missouri American Water says to wrap pipes in insulation or heat tape where they are exposed. Even fabric or newspaper can help if it’s all you have available.

They say if your pipes run through cabinets, open the door to let the temperatures from warmer rooms flow in.

“Know where your main shutoff valve is in your home. A lot of older homes don’t have shutoff valves, but the individual fixtures — like faucets — oftentimes have them. Know where those are ahead of time. That way, if there is an accident where you have water flooding in your house, you can shut it off quickly,” said Christy Barnhart, External Affairs Manager, Missouri American Water.

If your pipes do freeze, shut off the water immediately, thaw with warm air and be careful when turning the water back on.