Missouri AG reviewing complaint against Joplin City Council

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Attorney General is reviewing complaints lodged against the Joplin City Council.

The city received a notice Tuesday that a complaint was filed about a potential violation of the sunshine law. That state law means the council is required to post notice of any meeting and allow public access.

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley, said, “We take the sunshine law requirements very seriously. We want to do business in a very public way.”

Mayor Ryan Stanley says the complaint sent to the Missouri Attorney General stems from a joint meal for the council and staff in November just before the informal and formal council meetings began. The Mayor says during the meal — two people came inside the room next to council chambers where they eat — and started recording the council, claiming they were breaking the sunshine law. Mayor Stanley says the city attorney was at that meal and addressed their concerns. And he believes they are being transparent.

“We do feel like what we are doing is honoring the sunshine law. We do like the opportunity to gather socially and not discuss city business and break bread together. We find there is great camaraderie that comes out of those gatherings, but we certainly are very very conscious not to discuss city business.”

City workers point to state law that the term public meeting does not include an informal gathering for social purposes. Mayor Stanley adds the city is open to guidance from the Attorney General.

“We are absolutely committed to operating in a compliant way and if the Attorney General gives us a direction that is different than what we’ve been doing then we will certainly follow that guidance and that council and change our practices.”

The Mayor calls the meal a social come and go gathering where they do not handle any official business. The city has until January 22 to respond to the Attorney General.