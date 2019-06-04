Attorney General Looking for Nominations for Police

MISSOURI - The Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing recognizes individual state, local, or tribal sworn rank-and-file police officers, deputies and troopers for exceptional efforts in effective policing.

The awards will be presented by the Attorney General at a ceremony honoring the recipients in Washington, D.C., at the Great Hall of the Robert F. Kennedy Justice Department Building.

Eligible candidates must be in a nonsupervisory position at the time of their nomination. The winning officer(s), deputy(ies) or trooper(s) will have demonstrated active exceptional performance in one of three areas:

Innovations in Community Policing Criminal Investigations Field Operations

Within each of these categories, awards will be given to sworn police officers, deputies and troopers serving within small, medium, and large jurisdictions.

Small: Agencies serving populations fewer than 50,000

Medium: Agencies serving populations 50,000 to 250,000

Large: Agencies serving populations over 250,000

CRITERIA

Following are examples of eligible activities for each award area. Nominations are not limited to these specific activities; however, the nominated activity should exemplify policing and problem-solving principles.

Please note: Nominations are for rank-and-file officers, deputies and troopers in a nonsupervisory position at the time of their nomination.

Innovations in Community Policing. Examples in this category include engaging in significant problem-solving activities, the creation of productive community partnerships, or the implementation of new policing programs or initiatives that have a significant impact on public safety problems, building and enhancing trust, or respect for police and community satisfaction or have led to reductions in violent crime. The ideal nominee for this award promotes public safety through a dedication to innovative policing strategies to reduce violent crime such as human trafficking, gun crime, drug trafficking, and gang violence.



Criminal Investigations. Examples in this category include solving a particularly difficult case such as a cold-case homicide investigation, conducting a comprehensive gang or drug investigation that results in the disruption and dismantling of a known gang responsible for significant violence in the community, using creative and collaborative investigation techniques to apprehend a prolific burglary or serial robbery suspect, working in collaboration with the community on an investigation, or developing an effective program or strategy that increases the department’s criminal case clearance rates.



Field Operations. Examples in this category include heroic, quick, innovative, or otherwise exceptional police work in partnership with other officers, agencies, or the community to make a significant arrest or solve a noteworthy case or community problem; solving a particularly challenging crime through community partnerships and the use of stellar preliminary investigation techniques; working with other officers, agencies, or the community to effectively enforce violations of state or federal criminal laws impacting the community including immigration and violent offenses (including drug trafficking and firearm crimes); and working to abate neighborhood blight and reduce crime, engaging at-risk youth to reduce crime and victimization and build trust, or successfully using de-escalation techniques to resolve a potentially violent situation such as a suicide, a person in a mental health crisis or struggling with substance abuse, a hostage situation, or a barricaded suspect.

NOMINATIONS

To nominate someone for this award, please visit https://www.justice.gov/ag/webform/policing-award-nomination

Nominations for the Third Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing will remain open until June 19, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Nominations may be submitted by the potential recipient’s supervisors, professional peers, or members of the local community and may include references and URL links to news sources and promotional or other materials that describe or substantiate the activity, program, or initiative for which the nominee(s) is being nominated. Nominations must be submitted in the following format:

Nominations should be submitted through the web-based application form. The online application will direct the nominating individuals to complete the following fields:

Name and rank of nominee(s) (must be a rank-and-file officers, deputies and troopers in a nonsupervisory position), the lead agency name, and the size of population served by the agency Name and affiliation of the nominating individual

Nomination category for the activities, programs, or initiatives for which the nominee(s) is being nominated (Criminal Investigations, Field Operations, or Innovations in Policing)

A detailed description of the specific action(s), programs, or initiatives of the nominee(s) for which s/he is being nominated

Agency point of contact information



Nominations must be submitted by 8:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. In the event that agencies or other nominating parties are unable to access the online application, nomination letters may be sent via email. The nomination letter should be no longer than three pages and should include the fields listed here. Nominations submitted in letter format must be sent via email to dojpolicingawards@usdoj.gov by 8:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Please direct all general inquiries to dojpolicingawards@usdoj.gov.