Missouri AG likely to drop lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

FILE – This May 8, 2007, file photo shows the Purdue Pharma logo at its offices in Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A spokesperson for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office shared with our sister station, KOLR that he believed the office will not be pursuing the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma.

This comes after the major opioid manufacturer filed for bankruptcy over the weekend.

Former Attorney General Josh Hawley began the lawsuit against three major manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma, in 2017.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has since continued the fight for people impacted by the opioid epidemic.

The Attorney General’s Press Secretary, Chris Nuelle, told OzarksFirst in an email: