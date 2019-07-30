Missing woman’s body possibly found at Table Rock Lake

CAPE FAIR, Mo.(KOLR10) – Law enforcement and first responders in Stone County have possibly found the body of a woman that went missing after she was seen entering Lake Table Rock Lake Monday afternoon.

Missouri Highway Patrol says a body was found earlier this morning after a search was conducted last night.

A witness called Stone County 911 on Monday to say she saw a woman enter the water near South Street in Cape Fair and attempt to swim across the lake. She did not emerge from the water, the witness said.

There is still work being done in identifying the body.

This is a developing story.