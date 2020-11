JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing teen.

Jordan Archer was last seen near 2000 North Highland earlier Saturday.

The teenage boy is 5’7 and has blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a white cut-off shirt.

If you have seen archer, please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.