Missing team in Thailand found alive after 9 days

The group went on a team outing to a cave system on June 23rd but became stranded after heavy downpours. The Thai Navy Seals released this video Monday of the emotional moment rescuers found a stranded boys’ soccer team missing for nine days.

The news quickly reached the families of these boys – between 11 and 16 years old. Rescuers had reached a part of the cave system called Pattaya Beach – where the group was believed to have taken refuge – after being stranded by sudden and continuous downpours. But rescuers found the area flooded. So Thai Navy Seal divers continued another several hundred yards where they located the team.

“Many people are coming. We are the first. Many people come.”

An international team has been working around the clock – including the Thai Navy Seals – along with experts from the US, China, Australia and the UK. But the governor of the local region, Chiang Rai, said there are more challenges ahead.

“Our mission is not done yet. The first plan, we will drain all water out from the cave then we will take all 13 people out of the cave. We are now planning to send nurses and doctors inside the cave to check their health and movement. We will work all night,” said Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, Chiang Rai, Thailand.

As of Tuesday morning local time, the Royal Thai Navy said four divers had been sent into the cave with survival kits for initial assistance. Rescuers have been pumping water out of the cave. But if not enough water can be removed, they may have to teach the boys how to dive their way out.