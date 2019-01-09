Missing Springfield child found safe at Jasper County bus station

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Springfield Police

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR10) - A missing 4-year-old boy, who was taken by his non-custodial mother last week, has been found safe in Jasper County.

Matthew Bivens was found around 7:45 Wednesday morning with his mother, Rosemary Bivens, at a Greyhound bus station. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the bus station after being notified by employees.

Rosemary was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say Matthew appeared to be in good health, but was being checked by medical professionals as a precaution.

Matthew is expected to be released to his father, Michael Nutt, in the near future.

Springfield Police have been searching for Matthew since January 3rd. They say Rosemary took the child to go shopping and never returned.