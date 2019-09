***Missing***

The Joplin Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating David Martin. David Martin was last seen on 09-13-2019 at 6:30 pm, at a local hospital. Doctor’s request his return due to a life threatening condition. It’s unknown what clothing he may be wearing.

If you have any information about the location of David Martin, please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.